Anambra Government on Tuesday, announced the closure of 12 private schools in the state for engaging in alleged irregularities including examination malpractices.

The state Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

Omenugha also said the schools did not have requisites for conducive teaching and learning; such requirement as facilities and qualified teachers.

She listed the schools as Jubilee Secondary School, Ihiala, Jonjay Comprehensive Secondary School, Ihiala, Redemption Model Secondary School Awada, Obosi, Higher Achievers Secondary School Uli and Spencer Secondary School, Uli.

Others are City High Secondary School, Ozubulu, Summit Comprehensive College, Obosi, Dominion Comprehensive Secondary School, Obosi and Keep Looking to Jesus Comprehensive Secondary School, Nnewi.

They also included Azia Comprehensive Secondary School, Azia, Star Light Secondary School, Ogbunike and Bilingual Secondary School, Abagana.

Omenugha, while stating the ministry’s resolve to fish out more defaulting schools, said the state government might consider issuing operational licenses/certificates to private schools.

“It is regrettable that some of these private schools engage in examination malpractices, otherwise known as Miracle Centres,” she disclosed.

Narrating efforts by the ministry to get the private schools work harmoniously with the state government in developing the schools, Omenugha said some of them chose to distort the system.

“The state Ministry of Education has done a lot toward getting private schools work together in order to achieve more for the state.

“It is unheard of that private schools will embark on a strike without writing to the ministry.

“We invited the groups to an emergency meeting on March 14, but two of the four groups declined the invitation and instead, resorted to industrial action.

“Anambra State is the only state granting subvention to private schools. In the last administration, they were given N2.5 million for laboratories as well as buses.’’

“The school owners not only threatened but embarked on strike, alleging, multiple taxation as reaction for their action,” the commissioner said.

She however, blamed private schools in the state for lacking unity, saying they always connived to shield unapproved private schools within their union as well as hiding their data from education ministry.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some private primary and secondary schools in the state on March 16, commenced a three-day warning strike over alleged multiple taxation and extortion.

The Coalition of Private Schools in the state had in a statement accused revenue agents and the state Ministry of Basic Education protested what it termed “unfair treatment and extortion by the state government.” (NAN)