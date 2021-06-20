From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Provost, Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe (NOCEN), Anambra State, Dr. Ifeyinwa Osegbo has warned new students of the college to shun cultism, sexual misbehaviour, indecent dressing, examination malpractices, thuggery, fraudulent acts and other nefarious activities that could mar their bright future.

Osegbo gave the warning during the 39th matriculation ceremony of the College for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions for NCE and Degree programmes of the college saying that Nigeria and the world at large have infested with so many social vices.

“It is also worrisome today that our youths are fast losing the virtues of hard work, honesty, punctuality and sense of morality in general. It has even reached to the level that our youths are now agents of violence ranging from kidnaping, murder, armed robbery etc.

“This being the case, the conclusion one can draw is that most of the agencies of socialization are failing in their duty of moulding the character of the young ones. It is in the realization of this that NOCEN has chosen to rededicate herself not only to provide teaching and learning, but also to mould the character of her students through emphasizing on morality and discipline, so that they can become assets to their families, communities, and the country at large” she said.

The Provost who was just reappointed for another tenure of three years by governor Willie Obiano expressed happiness and assured of her commitment of transforming the college to a greater level.

On her achievements in the last three years, Dr. Osegbo said that she upgraded the college ICT unit such that the college now has two Jamb centres, upgraded the college library to an E-library by equipping it with an E-granary which can help it access information from any part of the world.

Other achievements include; speedy graduation of degree students and going to NYSC immediately they graduated, accreditation of eight departments and resource verification in three departments with full accreditation of all the departments.

She said that over 100 academic staff and 200 non-teaching staff have benefited from both national and international conferences and workshops mostly sponsored by TETfund.

“Since I came on board, there is a high tone of discipline among both the academic and non-academic staff as a result of some disciplinary measures put in place. The college has concluded MoU with Digital Hands Ltd to start a school of Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation a form of business school in order to boost its IGR.

“The college has also concluded negotiations with Kunex Enterprises which is geared towards students’ skill acquisition. We have procured science and laboratory equipment for tow demonstration schools and vocational schools, procured over 300 desktop computers for students’ CBT examination, ICT training and Jamb examinations, while the college has completed many infrastructures and ongoing ones are springing up” Osegbo stated.

Osegbo however stated that the college want to diversify into Agricultural sector and production of bottled water and sachet water as source of revenue for the college and creation of employment which she was means of transforming the college for better.