Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State government has reaffirmed its earlier ban on activities Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof Solo Chukwulobelu in a statement warned RTEAN members over alleged plan to cause mayhem and forcefully take-over of transport activities in the state today, June1 to desist from it or face full wrath of the law.

He however directed the security agencies to take urgent measures to stop the planned mayhem by the group.

“The attantion of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to plans by some persons masquerading under the umbrella of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) to unleash terror in the State by a forceful ‘take over’ of transport activities in the State by 1st June 2020.

“The planned action will expectedly result in violent clashes with existing structures and operators of public transport schemes with its adverse implications on the security existing in the State.

“The State Government therefore wishes to restate its earlier ban on the activities of said RTEAN in the State.

“In view of the above, and in line with resolutions of the State Executive Council reached on 24th February 2016, His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra state hereby reiterated Government position banning RTEAN activities in Anambra State accordingly.

“The security agencies have been directed to take urgent measures to stop the planned mayhem by this group.

“For the avoidance of doubt, RTEAN is not authorised to operate in Anambra State, has no relationship or recognition whatsoever with the State, and will not be allowed to threaten the security of the State” Chukwulobelu warned.