Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A private sector-led organisation established to assist governments in the fight against COVID-19 disease in the country, Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), yesterday, donated 55 lorry loads of food items to Anambra State government.

The food items, including bags of rice, noodles, spaghetti, salt and others, Daily Sun gathered, were for distribution to the 181 communities in the state.

Governor Willie Obiano thanked the coalition for supporting governments’ efforts to cushion the harsh impact of coronavirus on Nigerians.

Obiano, represented by his deputy, Nkem Okeke, also thanked the donors for choosing Anambra as the pilot state for the gesture, saying the effect of the items on the people would be positively felt.

The governor, who appealed for more packages as the items would be extended to non-indigenes living in the state, assured CACOVID of the equitable distribution of the items to the 181 communities in the state.

“Thanks for listening to our appeal not to wait for when the entire consignment would be ready, while our people are dying of hunger. What you’ve donated will be distributed equitably, to both indigenes and non-indigenes,” Obiano said.

Secretary to the Government, Solo Chukwulobelu, disclosed that 33 more trucks of food items from CACOVID were still being expected as the state was billed to receive 88 trucks.

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, represented by the Divisional Head of Guarantee Trust Bank, South East zone, Chima Azubuike, said the gesture was part of the group’s Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at cushioning the hard impact of COVID-19 on the people.