Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Wednesday, confirmed that no fewer than 80 cases of rape was recorded in Anambra state during the lockdown, and most of them are father-daughter rape (incest).

NAPTIP Director General, Julie Okah-Donli, who disclosed the information at a press conference in Abuja, expressed worry with the rising rates of rape across states in Nigeria

She told journalists that Sokoto state Hisbah recorded over 600 cases of rape in 2019, among several other ones that were not reported.

She said: “These does not capture the unreported cases of those violated and killed in dark alleys, buried in septic tanks in remote areas yet undiscovered, those cases handled as family issues out of public glare among several others.

“Since the sexual offenders register became operational last year, it has recorded 78 cases, 51 cases are in court with 12 convictions including a life imprisonment as penalty for rape.”

The Agency accused some parents of aiding rape against their children, knowingly or otherwise. NAPTIP said it has observed that many parents pay less attention or take for granted some things that encourage sexual violation of their female children.

It also frowned at the practice of providing and allowing their children unchecked access to sophisticated and internet enabled smart phones which, most often, exposed the children to world.

In addition to that, it said many parents are not friends with their children and does not provide friendly atmosphere that encourage their children to speak and express themselves freely.

She said: “Many parents feel free to leave their female children with their drivers, housemaids, uncles and other family members with a regular checks and close observations. Evidently, 90 percent of reported rape cases are done by close family members including the father (incest).

“It’s important that parents shouldn’t allow their daughters to sit on the lap of one uncle or family member, or be touched carelessly, or be called ‘my wife’ or ‘my husband’. That’s how it starts. Some men are bisexual too. They sleep with boys even when they have wives at home.”

She said that NAPTIP has developed a template for procedural response for victims of rape and their families in the event of crime of rape.

“The victim should not bath and should not change clothes; if condom was used, the victim should collect it for evidence and not destroy it, and most importantly, go to hospital immediately and request to see the doctor’s for a report,” she highlighted.

Meanwhile, the DG said that NAPTIP had written to state governors with a passionate appeal to resolutely pursue the adoption of the Violence Against Persons (VAP) Act and the Child Rights Act in their domains before it’s too late.

She explained: “As at today, only five states have laws against sexual and gender based violence. Lagos and Ekiti are top on the list. This is a clarion call for states to domesticate the VAP Act in their states to deepen the protection of women and children from predators in our society. “