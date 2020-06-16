The Anambra Fire Service said it recorded no fewer than 125 fire outbreaks across the state between January and May this year.

The Director, Anambra Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili stated this on Tuesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha.

Agbili said the figure showed an increase in fire cases when compared to its record of 64 in 2018 and 52 in 2019 within the period.

“From January to February, it was not easy. That was at the peak of dry season and we had so many fire outbreaks within the time.

“They were not just structural fire outbreaks but fire from crashes by petrol laden-articulated vehicles and high level of unconsciousness in the handling of inflammable materials.

“In terms of value of property saved or lost within the period, we cannot say for sure this is the estimate, but we can say we saved more than what was destroyed,” Agbili said.

The fire chief said the agency would soon commence sensitisation campaign across the state to enlighten residents on measures to take to prevent and handle fire outbreaks and inflammable materials.

He commended Gov. Willie Obiano for procuring and rehabilitating fire trucks, approving employment of 120 personnel and for increasing staff hazard allowance from N10 to N20, 000.

Agbili further commended the governor for procuring 13 operational vehicles as well as for constructing and installing fire hydrants in all the markets in the state.

He said the state government was also making effort toward providing fire trucks in all the major markets.

“At the moment, only three markets namely: Main Market, Onitsha; Building Materials Market, Ogbunike; and Ochanja Market have fire trucks,” he added. (NAN)