Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State has made the highest percentage increase in voter registration across the country.

According to the recently-released voters’ register by the national headquarter of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Anambra jumped from 1.7 million in 2016 to over 2.447 million.

Confirming this at a meeting INEC held with representatives of various political parties in Anambra State in Awka, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, commended the people for coming out to register when the commission beckoned on them.

He noted that the increase had helped to bridge the gap between the South East zone and other zones in the country in voter registration.

The REC however, described as unfortunate, that about 300, 000 permanent voter’s cards were yet to be collected by the owners in the state.

Nkwachukwu therefore, appealed to stakeholders to assist the commission in encouraging registered voters their areas to collect their PVCs.

He announced that the commission’s declaration of six days for collection of PVCs starting from Wednesday 16 to Monday 21, of this month, adding that the commission would during those days, deploy to all wards in the state to distribute PVCs to their owners.

The commission he disclosed, had equally mapped out 21 activities to promote voter education to encourage people to participate actively in the entire electoral processing, urging other stakeholders to help mobilise the people to carry out their civic responsibility.

Responding, the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, Prince Isaac Onuka, commended INEC for maintaining a cordial relationship with the political parties.

While noting that the commission conducted the most credible election in the country during the Anambra gubernatorial election in 2017, Onuka assured the REC of their support and partnership.