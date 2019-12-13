Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) drive of the Anambra State government for the year 2018 has been marked as poor and unimpressive. This is according to the audit report on the accounts of the state government for the year under review.

Out of N96,727,124,445.77 total revenue, the IGR contributed only N17,373,850,293.01, representing 17.96 percent of the total sum.

The report of the state’s Auditor-General, Alexander Onwuli, was presented to the public during the 2019 Audit Forum with theme: ‘Transparency, Probity, and Accountability in the Conduct of Government Business: A Panacea for Good Governance.’

The event which was held in Awka, was organised in conjunction with Anambra State and Local Governance Reform (ANSLOGOR), a European Union funded project managed by the World Bank in collaboration with the state government.

“Revenue generated from internal sources remained unimpressive for the year under review. Against the total revenue of N96,727,124,445.77, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) contributed N17,373,850,293.01. This is 17.96 percent.

“The performance of the revenue windows remained uninspiring relative to the economic potentials of the state and this calls for a reassessment of the policy of engaging revenue contractors”, the report partly read.

The report further revealed that in the past five years, except in 2015, achievement of revenue projections from internal sources remained below 60 percent.

Speaking at the event, Onwuli said that government is supposed to be accountable to citizens but that the delay in responding to audit queries by some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), improper record keeping, and non-remittance of returns are some of the challenges to the audit office.