Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) drive of the Anambra State for year 2018 has been reported to be poor and unimpressive, according to the audit report on the accounts of the state.

Out of a total revenue of N96,727,124,445.77, the state raked in N17,373,850,293.01 from IGR representing 17.96 per cent of the total sum.

The report of the state Auditor-General containing this was presented to the public at the 2019 Audit Forum themed: ‘Transparency, Probity, and Accountability in the Conduct of Government Business: A Panacea for Good Governance.’

The event was held at Jesse Hotel, Awka, and organised in conjunction with Anambra State and Local Governance Reform (ANSLOGOR), a European Union funded project managed by the World Bank.

“The performance of the revenue windows remained uninspiring relative to the economic potentials of the state and this calls for a reassessment of the policy of engaging revenue contractors. Revene generated from internal sources remained unimpressive for the year under review. Against the total revenue of N96,727,124,445.77, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) contributed N17,373,850,293.01. This is 17.96 per cent,” the report said.

The Auditor-General, Mr. Alexander Onwuli, said that the forum was necessitated by the need for the government to inclusive, transparent, and accountable to the citizens.

Onwuli lamented the lack of audit law which strengthens the structural and operational efficiency and effectiveness of the audit office. He lamented also that delays in responding to audit queries by some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), improper record keeping, and non-remittance of returns by some MDAs were also posing some challenges to the audit office.