From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The representative of Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Chief Chris Azubogu, has emerged the standard bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South Senatorial zone.

Azubogu, a three-time member of the green chamber, defeated three other contestants to win the party’s ticket at a primary poll held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, on Wednesday.

The party’s returning officer for the exercise, Stephen Nwoga, a lawyer, announced that Azubogu polled a total of 116 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ben Nwankwo, who gathered 113 votes.

Nwoga disclosed that Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo, a former governorship aspirant on the party’s platform in 2021, got 44 votes while a businessman, Chief Onodugo Nwachukwu, secured 75 votes.

“Having scored the highest votes, I hereby declare Hon. Chris Azubogu the winner of the primary election for Anambra South Senatorial seat”, the returning officer announced.

Azubogu, in his acceptance speech, dedicated the victory to the party and urged his opponents to support him in order to win the main election for the party next year.

“There is no victor, no vanquished. It is a victory for all. I promise to carry everyone along to work collaboratively for the betterment of our great party, APGA”, he said.

