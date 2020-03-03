Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Medical doctors in Anambra State government hospitals, under the auspices of Conference of Civil Service Doctors, Anambra State (NAGGDMP) yesterday, announced the commencement of an indefinite strike to press home their demand for improved salary and other remuneration.

The group, whose members gathered from Nnewi, Ihiala, Aguata, Awka and Onitsha zones, converged at the Onitsha General Hospital, where they sang solidarity songs depicting their anger.

Chairman, Conference of Civil Service Doctors, Anambra State, Dr. L. M Chukwuma, said the strike was necessitated by the failure of the state government to adhere to the agreement signed between civil service doctors, Nigeria Medical Association, and the government of Anambra State.

“We wish to inform the general public that the doctors in Anambra State are embarking on an indefinite strike. Let us recall that doctors in Anambra went went on strike in 2011, for more than 13 months, due to failure of the government to accept the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure as prescribed by the Federal Government as the standard for all doctors in the federal and state services. The strike was called off after interventions from eminent persons and an agreement was reached and an MoU signed, which stipulated that government would periodically review the salaries until 100% was achieved, starting from 50 per cent.

“The doctors in Anambra State are disheartened to note that they are the least paid doctors in Nigeria, as the state government has failed to keep to its own part of the bargain. This is in spite of all the efforts made to make government see reasons, including a warning strike in 2019.”