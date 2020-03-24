Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Resident doctors in Anambra State under the aegis of the Conference of Civil Service Doctors have called off their indefinite strike embarked upon to press down their demands for better pay.

Doctors in the state service had embarked on an indefinite strike on March 1st to protest their neglect by the government of Anambra State.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of executive members of the association at the General Hospital, Onitsha, Chairman of the association, Livinus Chukwuma, flanked by his secretary, Okonkwo Ogugua Christopher, said the suspension of the strike was necessary considering the current COVID-19 pandemic and its presence in Nigeria.

“The Civil Service Doctors in Anambra State feel that it is unpatriotic and a mark of dishonour to the people of the state to remain on strike while they are facing looming danger. The scar of the eventual outcome would be indelible in the minds of the general public and the doctors too.

“In line with the oath we swore to uphold the health of our citizens, the doctors have decided to suspend the strike in order to be combat-ready for the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a sacrifice expected of us, and must be made. The strike is, hereby, suspended. All doctors are to be at their places of work on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, by a time not later than 8 O’clock,” he announced.

He expressed hope that the Anambra State Government would utilise the time to fine-tune their actions towards a lasting solution to the lingering issues with the doctors.