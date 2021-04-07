Ahead of Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 6, 2021, Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been charged to reward party faithful members.

The Anambra Concerned Citizens, which gave this charge on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that some members of the party contesting for the governorship election are there to see what they can take from the party.

The Concerned Citizens in a statement by its Chairman, Paul Okeke, further noted that some members of the party like Hon. Chris Azubogu and others have been toiling for the party and refused to move even when there was crisis.

The citizens said it will be unfair for some members, who have been jumping from one party to the others to have the same treatment with loyal members, who refused to move even at difficult times.

The group said that loyal members should be given preferential treatment to encourage them and also to foster a sense of belonging among them.

The group added that consistency matters in a party and in an election, insisting that members should be given all the necessary encouragement so as to build a united party.

“PDP is known to be a party for everybody, but not party for disloyal or inconsistent members. The party is also known to reward consistent members and this gesture should be demonstrated now that Anambra election is at hand.

“By this action, members will see the party as serious party, that knows the value of members, who are loyal and consistent,” Anambra Concerned Citizens said.

Aside rewarding loyalists of the party, the group restated and re-emphasized that the forthcoming primary should not be interfered with or influenced by the leadership of the party.

The group further emphasize that zoning should be put into consideration, as only Anambra South has not produce governor from the state.

The group, has again advised the party to put into consideration the quality of people that should be brought on board, as the most important thing to be considered is how the party could win the election.