From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Rotary International District 9142 in collaboration with Rotary Club of Wuse II, Abuja and Exness Group have called on developers to desist from erecting structures along waterways which is one of the remote causes of flooding to prevent future occurrence.

The call was made during the 2022 flood disaster relief intervention in Nigeria flag-off which held at Central School Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State

The flag off attracted over 2000 residents from the various communities that make up Ogbaru LGA including widows, indigents, young and aged even as other affected communities in Anambra East and West, Ayamelum will benefit thereafter.

In his speech the District Chairman Flood Disaster Intervention Management Committee, Assistant Governor Chukwuemeka Nnaemeka disclosed that items distributed such as bags of rice, garri, mosquito nets, confectionaries, and other packages worth over five million naira and also 20,000 naira each given to some widows.

The beneficiaries who were selected from the 16 communities in the local government area, expressed great job and appreciation to rotary even as they pray for God’s guidance and protection in their various endeavors.

The District Governor of District 9142, Rotarian Grace Okaro, said the intervention was part of measures to alleviate plights of communities affected by the 2022 flooding adding that such privilege will be extended to other local government areas affected by flood.

In her words, “we flagged it off in Ogbaru but it will continue in Ayamelum, Anambra East and West LGA as well as Egbema Ugbuta, Ohaji Local Government, Imo State. All those places are under our jurisdiction as District 9142”

“We are service oriented. We try to put smiles on the faces of people believing that government can not do everything. So we are here to provide succor to people who are ravaged by the flood”, she said.

Okaro appeal to the federal government through state level to stop the annual occurance of flood disaster particularly through the dredging of River Niger and all the tributaries where water could move freely but has blockage and also creating awareness to people who built on water ways in order to take causion.

She further solicited for the need to establish a Rotary club in Ogbaru LGA which will encourage people to be service oriented, discover where people need intervention and help donate for charity.

Also speaking, the President of rotary club of Abuja Wise II, Rotarian Justina Oladotu discribed the relief as a humanitarian service which rotary is known for, to reach out to those in need even as she wish them marry Christmas and prosperous new year.

The Exness Group team leader, Tosin Oluwasanya thanked the community for their warm welcome saying that the group which delight in interveining in Education, emergency, environment support projects said they partnered with Rotary club international because they share similar goals.

The President General Atani Town Union, Rtd Col Paul Izukanne thanked, Rotary International for remembering his people to identify with their plight saying that he would liase with other communities Presidents General to deliberate on the possible establishment of Rotary club International, Ogbaru branch.

The event featured medical outreach, distribution of relief materials, empowerment of widows, Courtesy call at the palace of HRH Igwe Augustine Ngoddy (Eze Ogwuike II of Atani Kingdom).