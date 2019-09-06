Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Five best graduating students of a frontline secondary school in Anambra State, British Spring College, Awka have been gifted with a cash reward of N1 million naira as a mark of appreciation to them for making the institution proud.

The beneficiaries – Obinna Einstein Ezenyeaku who emerged the overall best student got N250, 000, while the second best graduating student, Ifeanyi Victor Obinelo got N200, 000.

The third to fifth best graduating students, Excellence Chukwuemerie, Chiamaka Chelsea Dim and Jane Mgbakogu got N150, 000, N120, 000 and N100, 000 respectively.

Seventeen other students were also appreciated for their outstanding performances in various subjects including English language, Igbo language, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and other science and Art subjects.

Presenting the award to the students in Awka during the fourth graduation ceremony and valedictory service, the Director of the school, Lady Uju Dike expressed joy that the 2019 set of the institution outperformed other sets in the 2019 International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) Cambridge examinations as well as the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME) examinations.

She charged the outgoing students not to allow the high quality education impacted on them while in the college fizzle out, adding that they should remain steadfast and determined.

Said she: “The class of 2019 is a remarkable set that has broken eventually all success records set by previous sets. The Class of 2017 recorded 300 in UTME; the class of 2018 recorded 301 in UTME topping the set before them with just a mark but the class of 2019 recorded not just one person above 300 but four. They recorded 325, 321, 311 and 310 respectively.

“On the IBTSC Cambridge Examination, this set yet kept another clean sheet with the best student getting 4A stars and 1A. If you understand the Cambridge rating, for one to get an A star, it means the person scored 90 per cent and above. So you can imagine a student getting 4A stars and 1A”, she said.

She urged the graduating students the need to internalise the school’s vision, which she said, is to raise a generation of students with the right tools, skills, knowledge, moral and mental abilities to excel in life and contribute positively to the development.

“Leaving secondary school,” she noted, “comes with a lot of mixed feelings. One part of you is happy that you are finally done with secondary education and another part is sad that you may not be able to see some of your classmates again in a life time and certainly enough, it is true. But I want you all to hold on to the values we shared with each other in this school.

“All of you that will be entering the university next session should note that you are no longer in secondary school. If you enter the university, whatever you come out with stays with you all the days of your life. If you come out with first class, it stays with you. If you come out with a pass, it stays with you for the rest of your life.”

She apologised to the students for seeming to be tough with them while in school but said it’s all for their good and best interest.

“Being tough with you, most of the time, does not mean we hate you but to prepare you for greater challenges ahead and to nurture you to build the strong foundation for your next level. Under our guidance, you have attained this impressive milestone in your life with great honour and integrity.

“Let it be known to you that no one is born a winner, no one is born a loser but we are all born choosers. Therefore, choose wisely. Your tomorrow is defined by the list of choices you make today,” she advised.

Commissioner for Basic Education in Anambra State, Prof. Azuka Kate Omenugha, showered encomium on the British Spring College for their creativity and zero tolerance for examination malpractice and other anti social vices, even as she advised the graduating students to be good ambassadors of their alma mater.

Responding, the Valedictorian of the Class of 2019, Obinna Einstein Ezenyeaku expressed gratitude to the school director, his parents and teachers for providing enabling environment that aided their successful completion of secondary education, promising not to derail from the shared values.

“We are especially grateful to the director of this institution, Lady Uju Dike for providing the enabling environment that has helped us to actualise our potential,” he said

Earlier, the school principal, Mr Joseph Ozioko praised the students for their resilience and commitment to education, saying that the Class of 2019 crossed limits and broke barriers by raising the bars of success, expressing optimism that the students will shake the world in the nearest future.

Chairman of the occasion and former provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Prof. Josephat Ogbuagu, eulogised the school authorities for taking good care of the students. He also singled out the director, who she described as a ‘mother-general’ to the students.