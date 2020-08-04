Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Barring any unforeseen development, Commissioner for Basic Education, Kate Omenugha, said schools will reopen tomorrow in Anambra State for SS3 and JSS3 students with stipulated Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 regulations.

Omenugha, who made the disclosure yesterday in Awka, said the decision was based on the agreement of education commissioners and education minister after a meeting.

Omenugha said teachers have received massive sensitisation, zoom meetings together with stakeholders in education and the health commissioner has helped in educating them.

She said an online survey conducted showed that 95 percent of schools were ready for resumption and also willing to comply by the guidelines.

“The only challenge we have now is that 50 percent of schools do not have borehole and we have notified the public utilities ministry for intervention,’’ she said.

She advised schools to make available buckets, soaps and sanitizers and appealed for interventions from well-meaning individuals.