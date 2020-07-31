Gabriel Dike

Anambra State Ministry of Basic Education at weekend announced August 4th as the date for resumption of schools in the state.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha said only SS3 students in approved public, private and mission schools are to resume in the state.

Prof Omenugha added that boarders are to return on Tuesday, August 4th 2020, while classes will resume for boarders and day students on Wednesday, August 5th.

She explained that schools that have not complied with the COVID-19 protocols in their schools and have not filled the schools’ readiness for resumption form are to delay reopening until they do so.

The education commissioer further stressed that such schoold have been given between 3rd to 7th August to comply with the directive.

According to her, the names of schools that are up to date will be on the ministry website, noting ,’the list will be updated daily. The safety of our children must be protected.”

Omenugha said schools are requested to start immediately to prepare students for the upcoming the May/June 2020 West African Senior School Examination Certificate (WASSCE) starting August 17th.

The Commissioner added that students in schools that will take only NABTEB will resume on September 7th, as the examination starts from September 12th.

Said she: ”Students boarders who are able to go to school from home, are advised to do so. Students who are in the boarding schools need to fill the re-entry clearance forms to enable us track their movement history.

”All schools should have only one point of entrance into the school. This is for proper monitoring and health checks. All students’ temperature must be checked with infrared thermometer on a daily basis before they are allowed entry into the school.”

Omenugha said the COVID-19 task force of schools must work together to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are observed by the students, stating ”no student shall be allowed into the school without properly putting on a face mask.”