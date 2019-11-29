Anambra State Government says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with a foreign company for power generation in the state.

Governor Willie Obiano made the disclosure at a public forum organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Nnewi on patronage of Made-in-Nigeria (Nnewi) goods and services. The Governor, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Public Utility and Water Resources, Victor Meju, also disclosed that his administration had shared over 400 transformers in the state with 12 of them allocated to Nnewi as the industrial hub of the state.

He said the administration had spent hundreds of millions of dollars to provide steady power supply in the state and appealed to the leadership of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to reduce the tariff and rehabilitate its facilities that had been moribund over the years.

He urged communities in the state, which have not received their transformers under his administration to write to his office through the Ministry of Utility and Water Resources immediately for urgent attention.

He noted that people in the state, who were using two megawatts could be subjected to embedded or stand along system.

The governor disclosed of government’s plan to retrieve the transformers donated by the state from communities, which were unable to install them on or before 31st December, 2019.