From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Chief Medical Director of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, Dr Joseph Ugboaja has told workers of the health institution to be security conscious as he reaffirmed his promise to make NAUTH among the best five in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists, Dr Ugboaja noted that this was a trying period for everyone in view of the current security challenges in the State.

He, therefore, called on all the workers to be extra vigilant and more security conscious. He assured them that the management would do all within its powers to ensure that the hospital is secured and safe for the workers.

Dr Ugboaja said he was confident that none of the members of the hospital community would be a victim of the season.

“With the contest for the CMD position behind us, I enjoin all of us to key into the new vision of making NAUTH rank among the top five health institutions in the country. It is a task we must all work together to achieve, so that history and posterity will be kind to us. I promise to always provide the leadership needed to sufficiently mobilize and inspire us to work for the attainment of this collective goal of ours.

“As I have always assured you, staff welfare and motivation remain top priority in our administration and I won’t leave any stone unturned to ensure that our staff are among the best available in the country with the required level of training, motivation, job satisfaction and ultimately, self fulfilment.

“Our quest for infrastrucutral development especially at the permanent site remains very much on track. The road constructions, landscaping, virology laboratory, standard treatment center and the various other projects are all going on satisfactorily. We will soon pack into our new Accident & Emergency building and also the new ICU and labour ward, ” the CMD said.

He appreciated all the staff for the support and encouragement he had recieved from them so far pledged to continue to make them proud by working assiduously to achieve the dream of having a world class hospital “where all of us will be happy with the work environment, the patients are satified with quality of services they receive and the stakeholders are also happy to continue to identify with, and support us.”

He said as the processes for the conversion exercise in the hospital had begun, that they should remain assured that they would all be happy with the outcome. Dr Ugboaja explained that it was his utmost desire and wish to always put smiles on the workers’ faces.

“Once again, I want to thank all of you for your sacrifices, efforts and prayers to ensure that NAUTH ranks among the top health institutions in the country.

I thank most profusely, the Board of management led by our able and indefatigable Chairman, Chief Ezekiel I Afukonyo and the management staff especially my Deputy, Dr Ezejiofor Ogochukwu for their support in making sure that the hospital is taken to the next level. May God bless all of us, protect us and grant our heart desires both now and always, ” he concluded.

