Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, has directed the Ministries of Information and Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Wealth Creation and the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) to quickly devise a strategy to export Anambra Tea to the West African sub-region, Europe, North America and Asia.

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, who disclosed this in a statement said that an entrepreneur through state government support produced the first two tea brands in the South-East geopolitical zone.

“If Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese teas can effectively penetrate world markets, including Anambra State, there is no earthly reason why teas from Anambra produced from hibiscus flower and lemon fruit, which have no additives or preservatives, cannot be consumed in large quantities everywhere across the globe.

“You are, therefore, required to start working with Dr Foster Ihejiofor, the chief executive of Grafil Nigeria Ltd, who has been doing a good job of exporting Anambra’s pumpkin vegetable, bitterleaf, yam and Ogili seasoning, to include Anambra Tea in his list of exports to Europe and North America” he stated.

Adinuba said that the entrepreneur and chief executive of Obinwugo Farms Ltd., Mr Emeka Obinwugo, lauded the Governor in a letter for consistently going out of his way to lend incredible support to private sector operators, especially new entrepreneurs, for the good of all in our society.

Obinwugo, an indigene of Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA), of the State, said he gave up his law pursuit to set up a foods company in Nnewi in response to Governor Obiano’s campaign for Anambra people to invest at home particularly in agricultural and industrial development known in line with his “Think Home policy”.