Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra Government, yesterday, announced the setting up of COVID-19 task force in each of the 21 local government areas and 326 electoral wards in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, in a statement entitled: “Situation Report on the Fight Against COVID-19 in Anambra State,” said the latest measure became necessary because the campaign against the coronavirus pandemic has now entered the phase of community transmission.

In view of the latest measures, he said, members of the various communities are enjoined to provide relevant information to the task forces in the councils and wards.

“Relevant information includes the presence of strangers in their midst, the return of persons who have in the last two weeks been to states with high incidences of the coronavirus pandemic and individuals who exhibit such COVID-19 symptoms as dry cough, constant sneezing and shortness of breath.

“They may report such cases to their community leaders like town union presidents general and traditional rulers,” he said.

Adinuba disclosed that to protect Anambra from the untoward behaviour of some people, the state has decided to set up mobile courts to try offenders.

He said details of how the mobile courts will carry out their duties are being worked out.