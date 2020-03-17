Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State government, yesterday, said it had uncovered about 1,901 illegal schools operating in various parts of the state.

Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, said this at a press briefing involving her ministry and the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) in Awka.

Omenugha, who was reacting to allegations of multiple taxation and extortion levelled against the government by the Coalition of Private Schools Proprietors said the government would address the concerns of the school proprietors.

The commissioner also alleged the presence of some unregistered private schools in the state where students were exposed to sexual pervasions like homosexuality by their proprietors and cautioned parents against sending their wards to such schools.

“We have closed down one of the schools. It is at Nnobi. Another one we closed down is at Okija. The owner of that one is initiating students into homosexuality. We were informed about it and we went for investigation. We have made sure the school remains closed. He was exploiting students, initiating them into homosexuality and doing a whole lot of things. When we got to his office, we saw some fetish things.

“We have 1,901 unapproved schools in the state. We will be publishing their names in the newspapers and we are warning parents not to enrol their children there; these are nursery, primary and secondary schools,” Omenugha said.

Chairman and Chief Executive of AIRS, Dr. David Nzekwu, dismissed allegations by private schools’ proprietors that they were overtaxed.

He said all revenue sources in the state, such as sanitation, advertising and signage levies had legal backings and were designed to help government generate revenue to serve the people.

He also lamented that some private schools evade payment of taxes which should be deducted from salaries of teachers and other workers and remitted to government coffers.

“ANSAA law provides that when you place adverts or banners advertising your business, you are expected to pay certain fee as the law provides. How do these amount to multiple taxations?” he queried.