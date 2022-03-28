From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Despite instructions from Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State to civil servants, market traders and other workers not to obey the Monday sit-at-home order originally given by the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), residents of the state remain fearful.

Streets, marketplaces, offices, banks, schools in Nnewi, for instance, remained shut down for any business except in some streets where a couple of young ones were seen playing football.

Gates leading to some quarters in Nnewi were also not open for traffic as has been the case since the sit-at-home order took effect.

The busy Nkwo Nnewi Triangle, Bank Road, Owerri Road, Izuchukwu Junction, Nnobi Road and popular joints in the metropolis remained deserted.

Foodstuffs markets also remained closed and even places of worship for morning prayers experienced low attendance.

It was reported that the unknown gunmen sent warning notices to some communities near Nnewi informing them of the grave consequences in an event of disobeying the order.

A resident of the Nnobi community near Nnewi who would not like his name mentioned in the newspaper confirmed the warning notices being circulated.

‘We woke up Sunday morning to see those notices at some areas warning us never to dare to do our normal businesses on Monday,’ he said.

‘If you look around you can see our local market remains closed including that section you have the meat sellers. I’m even cautious as you ask me these questions. Everyone plays safe these days.’