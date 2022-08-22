The Anambra Independent Football League (AIFL) has received entries from clubs in Imo, Kogi, Delta and Enugu States to participate in its seventh season.

Rev. Fr Obinna Dike, Chairman of AIFL, said this in Awka on Sunday while speaking on the just concluded AIFL season 6.

AIFL is a private sector driven football league initiative for amateur clubs in Anambra, founded in 2017 by Dike, a retired NPFL referee, sports administrator and priest of the Catholic Church.

Dike, who promised that Season 7 would be bigger and better packaged, said 13 new entries were received including three teams from Imo, two from Delta, three from Enugu and one from Kogi states.

He said the league had served as a fishing pond for football clubs in the various leagues in the country and Europe in the past six years of its existence.

“We applaud the AIFL teams , officials, management and players. It was indeed a great season, and is moving up stronger.

“Our AIFL league has placed our clubs on local, national and international focus, we have come far with season 6.

“Players from our league have been impressive in the NPFL, NNL, NLO, Leagues across Africa, Asia and Europe. Also the national teams at all levels,” he said.

Dike thanked partners of the League who assisted to make the dream a reality, including Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, Anambra Football Association, Anambra Referees Association and Emeka Okeke, President of Aspire Foundation.

He also announced the partnership deal between AIFL and Mekon Sports Wear, an England based ‘Kit and Brand’ company, for better branding of teams to enhance the league’s aesthetics and marketability.(NAN)