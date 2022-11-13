From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Four of the gunmen terrorising Anambra State were, on Saturday, killed by soldiers in Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area of the state. Isuofia is the hometown of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Before the November 6, 2021 governorship election that brought him to power, a gathering of the town’s youths was attacked by gunmen while he was addressing them. Sadly, three policemen lost their lives.

There were conflicting accounts about the latest incident. While sources said that the gunmen killed two soldiers during the exchange of gunfire that ensued between them, state government was silent on it.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Sir Paul Nwosu, in a statement issued to Sunday Sun, said that the gunmen attacked the army checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia in the morning.

“But unfortunately for the hoodlums they met their waterloo. Our gallant and alert security agents who gave them a hot chase immediately returned fire and neutralised 4 of the gang members in a fierce exchange of shootings.

“Their Toyota Venza with which they launched the deadly operation was recovered.

“The government of Anambra State wishes to reassure the people of their safety, especially during this yuletide season. If you see something; please say something to help our vigilant security agents protect you better. Let’s take back our state”, Nwosu said.

But one of the videos that emerged from the scene showed a man in army uniform believed to be a soldier on the ground. Another video showed a civilian on the ground too. There was also a picture showing the four gunmen.

A commentator in the video said that the civilian was killed by a soldier who was running away from the gunmen. He said that the young man hailed from the community.

“Where we are now is at Ezeife near Imo’s house. This person on the ground is Kaodilichukwu from Ozala Isuofia, Ezendu kindred. When the gunmen attacked the soldiers at the checkpoint, one soldier while running through the bush met this guy who was coming out from their house.

“That army officer shot him and he fell on the ground. The soldier ran out onto the road, stopped a Keke NAPEP and fled”, narrated the commentator who gave his name as Anyaogu in the video.

Continuing, Anyaogu quoted the occupant of a nearby compound as saying that they overheard Kaodilichukwu begging the soldier not to kill him but his pleas were ignored.

Other voices in the video added that the young man was shot three times. In the video, the commentators pointed at a motorcycle the deceased rode out with before he was killed.