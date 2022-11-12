From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Four gunmen were, on Saturday, killed by soldiers in Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Isuofia is the hometown of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Sources said that the gunmen stormed a checkpoint being manned by soldiers and opened fire on them.

Confirming the sad development, the state Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, said that the gunmen who first launched attack on the soldiers at a checkpoint were neutralised by the gallant security operatives.

“A gang of gunmen struck the Nigerian Army checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia this morning. But unfortunately for the hoodlums they met their Waterloo.

“Our gallant and alert security agents who gave them a hot chase immediately returned fire and neutralised 4 of the gang members in a fierce exchange of shootings. Their Toyota Venza with which they launched the deadly operation was recovered.

“The government of Anambra State wishes to reassure the people of their safety, especially during this yuletide season. Let’s take back our State”, the statement reads.