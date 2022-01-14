Aanambra State Governor-Elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, as head of his transition team ahead of the March 17 handover.

Soludo, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, was declared the winner of the November 6, 2021 governor- ship election in the state.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Valentine Ozigbo, who came second. Although an Abuja court recently declared that the All Progres- sives Congress (APC) had no candidate in the poll, INEC had declared that Senator Andy Uba came third on the party’s platform.