From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has denied ever giving a charge to his All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to work against Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election.

The governor, through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, debunked a publication captioned: “Soludo charges Anambra APGA to Work Against Peter Obi, dreams of Presidency after Atiku”.

The governor said he noted with disdain the publication he described as fallacious and distasteful by a faceless individual(s).

“We would have chosen to ignore this mischievous and utterly despicable publication, but for the benefit of a few innocent Anambra people who could be misinformed by the write-up.

“Governor Soludo only held a private meeting with his party members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). This meeting is a routine gathering where issues concerning APGA are discussed. At no time during the meeting was Mr Peter Obi, a point of discourse.

“It is pertinent to note that issues discussed at the meeting were purely issues relating to APGA affairs, ” he explained.

He urged the people of Anambra and members of the public to ignore and disregard the publication in all its entirety.