From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Communities in Okpuno, Isu, Awka South, Awka North and Nnewi North, respectively are in for brighter economic prospects, following Governor Charles Soludo’s inspection of some roads which are in dilapidated condition.

Roads in the locations visited are said to have become a nightmarish experience to motorists and other road users of those areas.

Governor Soludo during the inspection promised to repair and build durable roads that would impact on the economic lives of the people of Anambra State.

The specific roads visited include the roads in Nodu-Okpuno, Awka South Council Area, Ifiteisu-Isuaniocha roads in Awka North as well as Otolo-Nnewi in Nnewi North Council Area.

Governor Soludo also explained that the visit was in keeping with his campaign promise to the people and part of measures to improve the economic fortunes, alleviate the sufferings of the people and make life more meaningful for Ndi Anambra.

He noted that the visit would help him ascertain what could be done on those roads. He further explained that his administration was committed to its core mandate and manifesto, urging for support from the people.

Residents of the areas visited expressed deep appreciation to Governor Soludo for taking the initiative to come out to inspect the roads himself.

The Governor assured that his administration was focused on flagging off over 220 kilometres of roads before the end of the year as about 120 kilometres of roads had already been flagged off.

Top government functionaries who accompanied Governor Soludo on the inspection include the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi.

Others are Commissioner for Works, Engr Ifeanyi Okoma; his Special Duties counterpart, Sly Ezeokenwa Esq; Chief of Protocol, Chinedu Nwoye; Special Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism, Mr Bob Manuel Udokwu; Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Tochukwu Nweke Esq, among others.