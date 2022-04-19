From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Dr Nelson Omenugha as his Special Adviser on Youth Empowerment Programme.

Omenugha, the convener of a youth group, Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), carried out aggressive grassroots campaigns for Soludo with his team before the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The group, which later changed its name to Youths Earnestly Support Soludo (YESS) after the election, has since been mobilising more support for the new governor; saying that the idea was to ensure that he succeeds in delivering on his campaign promises to Ndi Anambra.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the state, Sir Paul Nwosu, in a statement, listed seven other new appointees of the governor.

They are: Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (MD/CEO ICT Agency), Mr Chike Anyaonu (MD/CEO Anambra State Housing Development Corporation) and Mr. Joe Anatune (MD/CEO Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency).

Others are: Arch. Okey Ezeobi (GM/CEO Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement), Mr. Christian Aburime (Press Secretary Media), Tochukwu Nweke, a lawyer (Special Adviser Legal) and Sir Bob-Manuel Udokwu (Special Adviser Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism).