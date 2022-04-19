From Obinna Odogwu, Awka
Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Dr Nelson Omenugha as his Special Adviser on Youth Empowerment Programme.
Omenugha, the convener of a youth group, Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), carried out aggressive grassroots campaigns for Soludo with his team before the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.
The group, which later changed its name to Youths Earnestly Support Soludo (YESS) after the election, has since been mobilising more support for the new governor; saying that the idea was to ensure that he succeeds in delivering on his campaign promises to Ndi Anambra.
Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the state, Sir Paul Nwosu, in a statement, listed seven other new appointees of the governor.
They are: Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (MD/CEO ICT Agency), Mr Chike Anyaonu (MD/CEO Anambra State Housing Development Corporation) and Mr. Joe Anatune (MD/CEO Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency).
Others are: Arch. Okey Ezeobi (GM/CEO Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement), Mr. Christian Aburime (Press Secretary Media), Tochukwu Nweke, a lawyer (Special Adviser Legal) and Sir Bob-Manuel Udokwu (Special Adviser Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism).
