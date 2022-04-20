Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Nelson Omenugha as his special adviser on Youth Empowerment Programme.

Omenugha, convener of Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo, carried out aggressive grassroots campaigns for the governor with his team before the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

The group, which later changed its name to Youths Earnestly Support Soludo after the election, has since been mobilising more support for the new governor, saying the idea was to ensure he succeeds in delivering on his campaign promises to Ndi Anambra.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Paul Nwosu, in a statement, listed seven other new appointees of the governor. They are: Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (MD/CEO, ICT Agency), Chike Anyaonu (MD/CEO, Anambra State Housing Development Corporation) and Joe Anatune (MD/CEO, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency).

Others are Okey Ezeobi (GM/CEO, Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement), Christian Aburime (press secretary Media), Tochukwu Nweke, a lawyer (special adviser, Legal) and Bob-Manuel Udokwu (special adviser, Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism).