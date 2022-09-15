From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Governor Charles Soludo has vowed that Anambra State would become a massive construction site in the area of infrastructural development in the state, particularly roads, after the rainy season.

The governor flagged off the construction of nine roads in Okpoko and the Mmiata-Anam-Nzam road which has two bridges.

This is said to be in tandem with his administration’s promise of building over 220 kilometres of roads across the state, before the end of this year.

It is also said to be part of what Governor Soludo had promised in his manifesto, to build more roads as well as modernize and maintain existing ones with flyovers, bridges and pedestrians walkways.

The governor noted that this would effectively connect more communities to the urban setting as well as boost the state’s economic fortunes.

“In the state’s 2022 revised budget, N54 billion, accounting for 50 per cent of the budget size, was dedicated to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for road constructions and maintenance in keeping with the present administration’s urban regeneration agenda.

“The nine roads are Obodo-Owerri road 5.77km, Oguagu- Ik Onuorah-Anumudu-Mgbuka- Amazu-Owerri road-2.97km, Edeh road-School road-Awalite – Ojoto-Owerri road 1.48km, School road- Umuobom street-Ojoto street Junction -0.58km and Umuobom street (Ojoto Street Junction-Adazi Ani street- Owerri road- 0.77km.

Others are Umenweke street (Obodoukwu Junction)-Umeojiakor Street ( School road Junction)-0.58km, (Ojoto Junction)-Anumudu (Mgbuka Amazu Junction)0.99km, Uzii street- Mission street (Awaited Junction) 0.54km and Anumudu street (Ik Onuorah Junction )- Gmi road- 0.38km.

Performing the flag-off at Okpoko, Governor Soludo said that the visit was his fourth time in Okpoko since the inception of his administration.

“What we have come for today, is the promise we made to you. Let me say this very important thing. When I ran for governorship, there were three local governments I transversed, and the images I saw kept haunting me.

“These local governments are; Ogbaru, Anambra West and Awka North. I couldn’t believe that there were still places like this in Anambra. I made up my mind that these Council Areas would feel the impact of government. The rainy season is almost over. Every local government would feel our impact.

“We must give life to the population in Okpoko because they are also part of Anambra. We are conducting a study on how to provide water in Okpoko. Okpoko will rise. We will move together.

“We are looking for a space for General Hospital. We are also looking for a recreational ground within Okpoko. Life will come here,” Soludo further assured.

The governor also reassured the people of the durability of the roads. He said that the roads his administration was building were designed in such a way that it would be strong as the contractor was made to sign an undertaking that the roads would be durable for at least 20 years.

The governor revealed that about three kilometres of the Okpoko road would have a pedestrian walkway, while also tasking Okpoko people to keep their surroundings clean at all times.

“We will start a different campaign of cleaning the drainage systems. Set up a community watch by yourselves, to set an example for others to emulate,” the governor told them.

“The 11 kilometres Mmiata-Anam road which has culverts and one bridge, which is 70 meters into the road spanning 120 meters, when completed, road will be highly beneficial to the community and environs which is usually flood-prone.

“The road will also boost the agro-economy of the area in particular and Anambra State in general, as the people are well known for rice production, fish, yam, vegetables, and potatoes, among others.

“Also, when completed, the people will no longer ferry their products to Edo and Delta,” he said.

The governor added that phase 2 of the project would be the remaining 1.7 kilometres to the local government headquarters, while Phase 3 would be to embark on the Onono road, if Kogi State, the governor said, agreed to a partnership.

He noted that when all these phases were completed, travelling to Abuja from Anambra State would be roughly three hours.

He said that if achieved, Anambra West would become the gateway from Anambra to the North, noting that 50 per cent advance payment would be paid to the contractor before the project commences.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Ifeanyi Okoma on his part revealed that the project was the first road flag-off in Anambra by the governor, revealing that the present administration would construct 14,053 kilometres of roads in Okpoko.

The Commissioner said: “Anambra was created 31 years ago amidst jubilation, since then no road has gone into Nzam. It gives serious concern to the governor. By January, the road would have been completed”.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Tony Nwabunwanne, said that the present administration honoured promises, adding that Governor Soludo being an Economist, was someone who planned all he did with great success rate.

Mr Nwabunwanne noted that as a major food basket of the state, the government would use the opportunity to produce more food and serve the Anambra people.

For the Member representing Anambra East and West at the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Chinedu Obidiegwu who recalled Governor Soludo as saying that Ogbaru, Anambra West and Awka North were the most marginalised local government areas in the state, prayed to God to make him succeed.

The site’s certificates were formally handed over to the contractor at the event by Governor Soludo himself, to signify the importance of the project to the state.