From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor-Elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has reassured the people of the state of his preparedness to fulfill his campaign promises for the desired development and progress of the state.

Soludo gave the assurance yesterday in Awka during a thanksgiving service tagged Alaigbo Sunrise Prayer Crusade organised by the Universal Prayer Fellowship and East Mandate Global in conjunction with Christian Community in Anambra for the success of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra that produced Soludo as governor.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, he attributed the peaceful conduct of the November 6 last year election to God’s doing and thanked the organisers and the participants, particularly Bishop (Dr) Paul Nwachukwu of the Grace of God Mission and the State Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Anambra State, Bishop Moses Ezedebego for their consistent efforts and contributions for the well being of Anambra State.

He hinted that the incoming administration would look at the possibility of organising such prayer gathering from time to time under the sponsorship of the state government.

Speaking, the Anambra PFN Chairman, Bishop Ezedebego dwelled on the abundant blessings of God upon the good people of the state most particularly in areas of human capital, massive progress in business and lately, progress in political leadership and how Soludo as governor would go further to transform the state and to some extent, Alaigbo and Nigeria at large.

On behalf of the organizers, Evangelist Iwuchukwu Ezenwafor attributed the political success in Anambra particularly the peaceful conduct of the election that produced Soludo to massive prayers involving dedicated Christians.

