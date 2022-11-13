From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Thousands of flood victims from seven Council Areas in Anambra State have received relief materials including foodstuffs and bedding from a non-governmental organization.

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and Chief of Staff to Sir Emeka Offor, Chris Okey Ezike who represented the foundation under the aegis of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation during the donation said his Principal was saddened by the disaster and decided to come to the rescue of the victims.

He said the foundation was passionate about helping the poor and the needy in society which he noted brought about the donation.

“We are here to commiserate with the Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, government and the people of Anambra State on the recent flood diaster which ravaged about seven local government areas in the State.

“This unmitigated disaster left some citizens dead, devasted homes, families and farmland and dislocated over 40,000 Anambrarians and residents, forcing the State government to create about 30 emergency Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps located in about seven local government councils of the state, ” he said.

He also disclosed that with the statistic from the State Emergency Management Agency, the foundation has developed a distribution profile to ensure that the items got to victims without transportation and logistics challenges.

He gave the list of items as follow: 600 bags of 50kg of rice; 60 bags of 50kgs of beans; 60 bags of 50kgs of garri; 500 pieces of 3ft 6inches of mattresses; 500 cartons of idomie noodles; 600 tubers of yams; 50 cartoons of tomatoes.

Others include 30 cartons of bathing soap; 30cartons of washing soap; 30 jerrycanes of palm oil; 30cartons of Milo beverages; 30 cartons of milk; 50 jerrycanes of vegetables oil; 10 bags of salt and 10 cartons of maggi cubes.

He also said that the foundation had shared N2.5millions to affected victims in the various local government councils of the State.

Speaking at the donation, the Executive Secretary of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, Chief Paul Odinigbo commended Sir Emeka Offor and the foundation for their good gesture.

According to him, the foundation has brought two trailer load of relief materials to be distributed to flood victims in the State.

He said the agency would commence the distribution of those items to the affected local government councils immediately.

Also speaking on the oceasion, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Soludo said: “On behalf of the good people of Anambra State, we want to appreciate Sir Emeka Offor Foundation for its good gesture to the affected flood victims.

He called on the other Anambra people to emulate the foundation gestures and assist those victims of flood diaster.

According to him, Anambra State has been inundated with one diaster and other, noting that flood was serious in the people.

“I want to call on the well-to -do Anambra citizens where ever they are to come home and help these people and in building the State to a smart city, ” he said.