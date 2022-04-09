From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo on Saturday swore in the 20 commissioner nominees cleared by the state House of Assembly.

Governor Soludo swore in the commissioners at a brief ceremony held in Government House, Awka.

The commissioners are Mr Ifeatu Chinedu (Finance), Prof Ofonze Amucheazi (Lands) Mr Ifeanyi Okoma (Works and Infrastructure ), Ms Chiamaka Nnake (Budget and Economy Planning) Dr Afam Obidike (Health), Mr Patrick Agha-Mba (Youth Development), Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women/Children’s Affairs), Dr Obinna Ugonadi (Commerce and Industry), Mr Julius Chukwuemeka (Power and Water Resources), and Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (Education).

Others are Mr Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr Foster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Mrs Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Mr Felix Odimegwu (Environment), Mr Chikodi Anara (Home Land Affairs), Prof Chika Ifemeje (Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice), Mr Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs), Mr Donatus Onyeji (Culture/Entertainment), Mr Anthony Ifeanya (Petroleum) and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka (Housing).

Also, Rtd Air-Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi was sworn in as a special adviser on security matters.

The governor urged the commissioners to abide by their oath of office and discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

The Commissioner for Information, Nwosu, in a chat with newsmen shortly after the event, promised to partner with all the national dailies to project the agenda of the Soludo-led administration.

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, and the Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, in their separate remarks, charged the commissioners to work in line with the governor’s manifesto to enable him to achieve his vision for the state.