From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Anambra State has decried the apathy, indifference and nonchalance of registrants to collect their voters’ cards less than one week before the end of the voters’ card collections exercise.

The group urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state to declare a work-free day to enable workers and other agents of the government to go and collect their PVCs before the deadline elapsed.

The group’s Anambra chapter chairman Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, in a statement titled “join in the crusade to enthroned good leaders”, decried the lukewarm attitude of the citizens during the voter’s registration exercise and during voters card collections, notwithstanding below expectations low voting strength of the state and southeast.

“It is of prime importance to remind citizens that the voters’ card is the only leeway and power to enthrone good governance and leaders and vote out inept, corrupt and self-serving leaders.

“It is very unfortunate, pathetic and despicable the people of South East have not understood the importance of power hence their political participation is below expectations.

“Let us change the pathetic narrative by mobilising and sensitising, Anambrarians, residents, citizens and Nigerians to collect their PVC and be ready and willing to cast votes with their conscience and conviction during next month’s presidential and National Assembly elections and March governorship and House of Assembly elections”.

CLO appealed for more sensitisation and mobilisation of citizens by INEC, National Orientations Agency, CSOs, religious, traditional, market leadership in order to improve the voting strength of the southeast.

“Remember that obtaining voters’ cards is not enough, but most importantly come out on election day and vote for the best candidate of your choice.

“Politics determine and derives socioeconomic, political, religious and cultural life of every nation. If you failed, refused and neglect to take interest in politics, politics will certainly take interest in you.

“Unfortunately, if bad leaders emerged, you don’t have the moral right to complain, because instead to be a solution, you are part of the problems because silence means consent.

“Silence in the face of evil is evil itself. Not to speak is to have spoken, not to act is to have acted. God will never hold the guiltless”.

“As a patriotic and law-abiding citizen exercise your civic responsibility by voting during every periodic election devoid of religious, ethnic or clan cleavages but most competent, capable and credible candidates,” Ezekweme stated.