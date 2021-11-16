From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Soludo Media Group has revealed that Anambra Governor-elect Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo will create 520,000 jobs and 4,000 youth millionaires in four years.

This was the contention of Soludo’s close ally and convener of the group, Pauly Onyeka, while addressing the media in Abuja.

According to him, Anambra under Soludo’s watch would patronise only products made in Anambra State.

While sounding a clear warning to all those that would find themselves in his cabinet to ’embrace the new democratic order and always act by the rule or be trapped by it,’ he expressed optimism that Soludo would never succumb to the antics of political godfathers.

Onyeka said ‘Economic emancipation’ would be one of the four pillars of the developmental agenda of his manifesto tagged “My social contract with Ndi Anambra.”

Onyeka, a former legislator and chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said the former governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), would drive the Anambra economy through massive investment.

‘”His mantra is a creation of a one-state smart mega city where everyone will work, live, invest, learn and enjoy together. He will revolutionalise the industrial sector/the ingenuity of the Nnewi people, Ozubulu and Onitsha industrial parks,’ he said.

‘This is also to aid his policy on aggressive job creation for our teeming youths. In achieving the new needed industrial horizon, Soludo will not only open up the agrarian communities but will massively launch world-class agricultural policies and methodology that would computerise that sector and make it attractive to our youths with the attendant huge job creation, food sufficiency and also help as a feeder unit (raw material) to the industries.

‘Through the jobs from the above sectors as well as that from the ICT and modern skill acquisition programmes and the attached starter packs, Soludo hopes to create about 520 thousand Jobs and 4 thousand youth millionaires in four years.’

He also said that the governor-elect, being a popular figure would work in line with global standards.

Onyeka said what would be key to Soludo would be the quantity as well as the quality of value creation by those companies on the Anambra development project and how efficient such companies must be in the state problem-solving chain.

‘In other words, any foreign investor can only be relevant in Anambra if such investor will create the value or solve any aspect of the problems difficult for our indigenous investors. Little surprise that Soludo is going to relentlessly push for what he called ‘the Anambra brand’ and shall be the chief marketer of such a brand. Thus, whether a local or foreign investor, what Soludo needs is good results inherent in products that can compete locally and internationally,’ he said.

‘Anambra government under his watch shall patronise only made in Anambra products except where it is not readily available. This is why Soludo himself has reaffirmed that all the official vehicles for the office of the governor under him and other official vehicles of government must be Anambra brand.’

Onyeka said would not be a slave to political godfathers in Anambra State.

‘May I assure you that our Governor-elect is a profound man of the people. He is friendly with the low (if there is anything like that), the average and the so-called mighty in our society. He has a natural psychological way of dealing with all categories for peace to reign,’ he said.

‘Again, who is that man in his right senses, that would pose himself before an international figure like Soludo (who has seen it all at various climes) with the sole mission of being his godfather? No!

‘One of the numerous reasons our people voted for Soludo is that he is above being appropriated. Not even the Uba family you talked about nor indeed any Anambra man can pressure Soludo to mess around with the mandate Ndi Anambra freely gave to him out of an uncommon love in a tension soaked atmosphere.

‘Soludo is an iconic personality with enormous love and vigour for the sectoral transformation of our dear state. In fact, no sooner would he take the mantle of leadership than he would become the new model for state administration in this country and beyond. Soludo also has as other pillars of his development agenda in his manifesto – the Social Agenda, anchoring more on effective and standard education, decent environment and, then, rule of law.

‘This last leg on rule of law has already endeared Soludo to the hearts and even the subconscious of all the lovers of democracy (in its exact meaning). By this and as a leader who wants to go by the rules, he is practically telling the whole world to look out for democracy at its best in Anambra as well as asking the state legislature to hold him accountable.

‘It is also a clear warning to all those that would find themselves in his cabinet, the legislature and the judiciary to embrace this new democratic order and always act by the rule or be trapped by it.’

