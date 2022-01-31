From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, has given the assurance that the incoming administration of Chukwuma Soludo in Anambra State will execute people-oriented projects and also block all leaks of government revenue.

Reacting to a newspaper report where the writer gave the impression that revenue contractors were set for showdown with the governor-elect over his recent revelation that he will review all revenue windows in the state, Obigwe stated that the news report was done with evil motive because the Soludo administration only intends to do what is right at all times.

He revealed that Soludo will not tolerate or spare anybody that attempts to frustrate the implementation of his radical change plan in Anambra when he takes over the reign of leadership on March 17.

Describing the report as a complete misrepresentation of facts on the issue of revenue collection in Anambra State, he noted that it remains a well-known fact that workers pay their tax on a monthly basis because it’s normally deducted from their salary at the end of the month while business owners pay at the end of the year or latest beginning of the year and it covers for 1 year.

‘They don’t pay monthly tax, so the impression that it is strange that they are being asked to pay 1-year tax now is wrong. They pay yearly tax and this year own will not be different. What I’m seeing is a politically motivated attempt to pit the outgoing administration of Governor Obiano and the incoming administration of Soludo against each other.

‘As for revenue contractors that collect tolls in parks and markets, they pay their agreed fee to government purse at the end of every month hence the reason their contract can be terminated at the end of the month. They don’t have a legal yearly contract with the government.

‘The thing I know very well that Soludo will do is that he will explore more tax windows in Anambra to increase the state IGR and he will not spare those that are not paying their tax. He will also block any leakages that serve as a drain pipe of Anambra IGR.’

He said Soludo will do that for the benefit of the masses because the money that will be recovered from the blockage of Revenue leakages will be channelled to the execution of people-oriented projects.

‘I pity those ganging up against Soludo because I know very well that he will not spare anybody that will challenge his resolve to do the right thing in Anambra State. People should stop looking for an excuse to avoid paying their taxes. They should pay their tax as responsible citizens because that is the only way they will help to develop their state.

‘My reason for saying this is to correct the misrepresentation of facts with regards to tax payment. As for me, I will say that mischievous elements are raising unnecessary dust on this issue of tax payments and it is in their own interest for them to retrace their evil steps.

‘I repeat, the incoming administration of Soludo will explore more tax window to increase Anambra IGR for the benefits of Ndi Anambra and we will support him as patriotic citizens to achieve that target,’ he said.