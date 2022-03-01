From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, has said the Chukwuma Soludo administration in Anambra State will, on assumption of office, take actions that will favour the masses.

Obigwe, in a statement in Awka, yesterday, described Governor Willie Obiano and Soludo as blessings to the people of Anambra.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said Governor Obiano has done his best and will enjoy a well-deserved rest after handing over to Soludo on March 17 knowing that Soludo will justify the confidence he and Anambra people reposed in him.

He recalled the fact that during the campaigns, Governor Obiano did not shy away from telling Anambra electorate that Soludo will perform better than him.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Soludo is taking over on March 17 to continue with the good works of Governor Obiano and he will also initiate radical changes in the Anambra governance system. The two of them are different people but the good aspect of them is that they are open- minded. The only thing is that Soludo’s approach to issues of governance will be different from Governor Obiano’s style but the end result will yield fruitful results for Ndi Anambra.

“When Soludo takes over, he will disrupt the governance system in a commendable bid to actualise his transformation agenda for our beloved Anambra State. Like I said earlier, he does not have time to waste on witch hunting and this is the area agents of discord that will want to sow seed of discord between him and Governor Obiano will be disappointed. He is a straight forward character that does not entertain gossip. Ndi Anambra will definitely say glory be to God that Soludo emerged as Governor Obiano’s successor in office,” he said.

Obigwe described Soludo as a well focused character that does not have time to waste on irrelevant issues and politically motivated witch-hunt. He urged Soludo’s genuine supporters to back him up with prayers for all his actions as governor to yield his desired fruitful results.