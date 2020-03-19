The Court of Appeal will today rule on the appeal challenging the sack of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as the senator representing Anambra South, by the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kubwa in Abuja.

The Court of Appeal yesterday gave notice that judgement in the case brought before it by Ubah will be delivered at 11.30 am this morning.

Senator Ubah had filed his appeal on January 20, seeking the setting aside of his sack by Justice Bello Kawu of the FCT High Court, Kubwa, who, on January 17, reaffirmed his earlier judgement of April 11, 2019 sacking Ubah from the Senate and ordering that Dr. Obinna Uzoh of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) be issued Certificate of Return and sworn in as a replacement.