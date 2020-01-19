Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP), has filed an appeal against Friday’s judgment by the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Bwari, which removed him from the Senate.

Justice Bello Kawu, had in his ruling sacked Ubah and ordered that Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should replace him.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Ubah who described the judgment as a “mere distraction,” said he has gone further to file an injunction for stay of execution on the judgment pending the determination of my appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

“I have appealed against the judge’s refusal to set aside the judgment. I have also filed an injunction for stay of execution. I have absolute confidence that the Court of Appeal will do justice and set aside the judgment,” he said.

Ubah who currently represents Anambra South, however, picked holes in the judgment on multiple grounds.

“First was that the FCT High Court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to entertain a matter that arose from Anambra South Senatorial Election Primaries,” he said.

He said the mischief of filing the case against him in Abuja and not in Anambra was to ensure that the defendant (him) and even Chris Uba of the PDP were not aware of the proceedings.

“In fact, Chris Uba filed an application asking the court to be joined as he was the authentic candidate of the PDP as confirmed by INEC,” he said.

The lawmaker said the FCT High Court also lacked the jurisdiction as the matter in question was a post-election matter already settled at the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal that gave him victory against the authentic candidate of the PDP, Chris Uba.