From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr Obinna Uzoh, has promised to represent the people of the area very well if elected senator in the February 2023 elections.

He said that he has what it would take to represent the people well, especially the requisite knowledge which a lawmaker or an intending one should have concerning lawmaking and the processes of governance.

Uzoh made the promise while addressing some stakeholders and party faithful at Ebenato Udene Hall in Amichi community, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

“It is good to prepare oneself before embarking on anything. I am a lawyer called to the bar more than 20 years ago. Senate is about lawmaking. You must know how to draft a bill and how to push it to become a law.

“A lawmaker or someone aspiring to be one should know what lawmaking is about. You should have sound knowledge about the processes of preparing bills that would add value to the lives of the people if it succeeds in the legislature and subsequently signed into law.

“So, good things are coming to us and I believe we will win with your support. I know I will offer you quality representation and ensure that your interests are well protected”, Uzoh said.

The renowned philanthropist, who earlier flagged off a medical outreach for Ekwusigo LGA, said that serving the people with his resources has become part of his lifestyle.

He said that this Saturday similar medical outreach would take place in Nnewi South and Ihiala LGAs respectively even as others would follow. He said that medical doctors, nurses and other health officers would be on ground to attend to everyone irrespective of where they come from.

“On Saturday, there will be a medical outreach here in Nnewi South where people will be given free medical treatment. There will be doctors, nurses and other medical practitioners who will be on ground to offer free medical services to the people.

“There will be enough drugs, eye glasses for those who may need them. They will render you quality medical services. This is how we have been doing it. That’s why we want to be in government so that we can do more for the people.

“If you see what I have been doing from my pocket for the past 40 years, you will marvel. You will now imagine how it is going to be if I go to the senate. So, spread the good news to everyone; let them come out on Saturday and reap the benefits of the medical outreach”, said Uzoh.

The senatorial hopeful, however, paid glowing tribute to the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi, describing him as God’s gift to Nigeria. He said that Obi’s presidency would do the country a whole lot of good as the former Anambra governor has proven his competence and capability to lead.

Uzoh said: “It is God that helped us with Peter Obi; He gave him to us. This is because Nigeria is in a bad shape and needs a leader who understands how things work; a capable leader.

“So, God answered our prayers by giving us Mr Peter Obi. And people are celebrating him all over the world; Nigerians campaigning for him with their resources – printing posters, producing customized t-shirts, caps and others.

“Ours is to thank God for the great thing He is about to do for Nigeria through Peter Obi. Please, if you have not gotten your PVC, please do that as soon as possible. Obi is a very fair and transparent person and he believes in equity.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the LP Presidential Campaign Committee in the state, Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, described Uzoh as a good man who has used and still uses his resources to serve the people, saying he was confident he would represent the people very well in the senate.

Uzodike said: “Obinna Uzoh is a good man. I am a witness to so many good things he has done. He has trained 17 catholic priests.

“If you know Madonna University, if you go there you’ll see Obinna Uzoh Law Faculty. If you go to Amansea, you will see the Youth Village he built there which serves the students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

“He built four churches for the Catholic Church and a cathedral for the Anglican Church, St. Silas Cathedral, Ihiala. He was the one that built it. So, he does not discriminate. That’s why we went for him.

“We believe that if you support him to go to the senate, he will represent you very well. I am here to bear him witness. People are remembered for what they have done. It is time to remember him for what he has done for the people so he can do more.”