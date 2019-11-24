David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra South People’s Assembly, a social platform with the objective to unite, harness and project the interest of the constituents in the zone has called on all Anambra people to allow Governor Willie Obiano’s successor emerge from Anambra South in 2021.

The group made up of academics, technocrats, business guru and professionals including Dr E.Q. Okolie, a lawyer as chairman; Professor Donald Okoli, director of administration and Prince Isaac Onuka, executive director insisted in a statement signed by the stakeholders that equity, justice and fairness demanded that Governor Obiano’s successor must come from Anambra South to justify a zoning arrangement enunciated by former Governor Peter Obi.

“Anambra State was created on February 3,1976, when the East Central State was divided into Anambra and Imo States. Anambra was further divided in 1991 to produce Enugu and the present New Anambra State. The New Anambra State has three senatorial zones which include Anambra South, Anambra North and Anambra Central.