The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the election of Sen. Ifeanyi Uba of Young Progressives Party (YPP) as duly elected to represent Anambra South Senatorial district at the National Assembly.

The apex court in a unanimous decision dismissed the appeals brought by Chief Chris Uba and Dr Obinna Uzor, challenging the election of Ifeanyi Ubah.

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta who led four other Supreme Court Justices held that the FCT High Court lacked territorial jurisdiction to determine a matter that arose from primary election conducted in Anambra.

According to Ngwuta, the cause of action emanated from Anambra and not the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Court Of Appeal Abuja Division in March 2020, set aside FCT High Court judgment which ordered the removal of Ifeanyi Ubah from office as senator representing Anambra South Senatorial district.

Dissatisfied with the Court of Appeal’s decision, Chris Uba and Obinna Uzor approached the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment.

Chris Uba and Obinna Uzoh through their counsel Chief Akin Olujimi, SAN and Chino Obiagwu, SAN respectively had urged the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal which had voided the judgment of Justice Bello Kawu of the FCT High Court.

They urged the apex court to allow their appeals on the grounds that the FCT High Court has territorial jurisdiction over pre-election matters among other issues raised in the appeal.

However, Counsel to Sen. Ubah, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, urged the court to dismiss the appeals on the grounds that FCT High Court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to entertain a cause of action that emanated from Anambra.

In his reaction, Ubah dedicated the judgment to God and assured that the development would enable him to settle down and be better focused in delivering his electoral promises to his constituents.

“I thank the Justices of the Supreme Court for standing for truth and justice. This has once again shown that our justices cannot be intimidated.

“I give God all the glory that this has come to pass, I dedicate this victory to God and the people of Anambra South who stood by me through the trial.

“I equally dedicate this victory to my dear wife, Uche Ubah whose birthday is today.

“It is time to settle down to deliver quality representation to my constituents,’’ Ubah said. (NAN)