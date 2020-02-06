Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South, has alleged that some desperate people are after his position. He said they’re making frantic efforts to use the back door and use fraudulent means to remove him.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, the senator whose senior secondary school certificate was authenticated by the National Examination Council (NECO), said his rival, Obinna Uzor wants to foist himself as a senator.

Uzor had accused Ubah of presenting a cloned NECO certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, the certificate confirmed by NECO is different from the one Ubah submitted to INEC.

Ubah said: “The last might not have not been heard about Obinna Uzoh who in his bid to foist himself as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has resorted to misleading the judiciary and sponsoring unsubstantiated propaganda against me.

“All these happenings have surely exposed the fact that he is embarking on a journey to truncate Senator Ubah’s mandate and get him out of the Senate Chambers.

“Obinna Uzoh faces lengthy jail term should he be unable to prove that any of the facts he has alleged are wrong by showing the original copy of what was forged to the general public for the first time or come out to officially clear his name through his lawyers, supporters, family or even by himself. A clear conscience they say, fears no accusations.”

Last week, NECO officially confirmed the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as original and authentic.

In a letter NECO/R/LGS/20/003, dated 23rd January 2020 and addressed to Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), Ubah and YPP, the examination body released the result details and cleared the air.

HURIWA had written to NECO, to authenticate or deny the certificate issued to Ubah.

In the letter, responding to the request, NECO confirmed that Ifeanyi Ubah took a total of 8 subjects, had credits in seven and failed one.

NECO further explained that the conventional and obtainable practice among examination bodies is that failed subjects are not recorded in the certificate, although they remain in the examination body’s database.

He said such will continue to appear in both the statement of results and confirmation of results usually sent to educational institutions.