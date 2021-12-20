From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Association of Anambra State Town Unions, youth wing, in Anambra South Senatorial zone has dragged the State Commissioner for Agriculture and the managing director of Fisheries and Agricultural Business Development Agency (FABDA) to State House of Assembly.

In a petition to the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly signed by the leadership of the association including its Chairman, Nkwado Onwughalu and Paul Muoneke as Secretary, the youths wanted to know why fish production village project for Anambra South had not started despite provision of land for its takeoff since two years.

The youths said they had visited ongoing construction of the same project at Aguleri for Anambra North and Adazi-Nnukwu for Anambra Central without the one of Anambra South being kickstarted.

“In the spirit of sustainable development, fairness, even distribution of government projects and amenities aimed at providing job opportunities for the youths of Anambra State, we kindly demand for a proper explanation and soon commencement of the equivalent project for Anambra South Senatorial zone.

“We acknowledge that the State government has tried, but equity, fairness and accountability are extremely necessary in the implementation of such potential legacy projects, hence we demand for ours, ” the youths said.

The petitioners said they visited the State Ministry of Agriculture and met with the Commissioner, Hon Nnamdi Onukwuba in October 2021 but could not get any explanation as to why the Anambra South project could not take off.

“That promoted us to also visit the FABDA where we met the managing director and Chief Executive Officer, Hon Emeka Iloghalu and his team. But their explanations were also not satisfactory to us.

“We believe that FABDA was in position to explain because it is an agency with the responsibility to provide sustainable management and development of the fisheries and acquacultural value chain, ” they said.

The youths noted that if the project was executed, it would create a lot of wealth and employment opportunities for them and others in Anambra South.

They said they had been trying to avoid restiveness as a result of non take off of the project “as many of us are already running out of patience.”

Other signatories to the protest letter made available to the press were Thedius Elukoha; Francis Nwosu; Emeka Nweke; Chukwuka Otiocha and Chris Ononuju.