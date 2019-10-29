Fred Itua, Abuja

National chairman of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Bishop Amakiri, yesterday taunted the Anambra South senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Andy Uba and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Uba, following the victory of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah at the Court of Appeal, Enugu.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, YPP chairman said the victory of Ubah has shattered the political dynasty of the Uba brothers. Andy and Chris are brothers.

Amakiri said Anambra South electorate have suffered politically for too long under the control of the Uba brothers. He said it is also the beginning of a new paradigm shift in the politics of the state.

He berated the candidates of APC and the PDP for wasting its time by approaching a court to challenge the victory of Senator Ubah when it was clear that he won convincingly.

He said: “Today, we can confidently say that with the victory of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, we have successful shattered the political dynasty of the Uba brothers. The people of Anambra South can now heave a sigh of relief that a new deal is coming.

“In the first place, there was no need to have approached a court. Senator Ubah won with a margin of over 30,000 votes. How can you challenge such a margin? They went there to waste our time.

“Today, we can tell who is the real politician in that part of the state. The people are sure that they will be well represented in the Senate and their voices will be heard.”

In his reaction, Ubah called on Uba brothers to join hands with him and move the senatorial district forward. He said he was ready to work with them and explained that the his victory is only an indication that he won the election.

“There is no winner or loser here. I am glad that mandate was authenticated by the Court of Appeal. It shows that I am with the people and they appreciate what we have been able to do for them.

“I call on the Uba brothers to join hands with me and ensure that we work together. I don’t hold any grudges and I am ready to welcome anyone to move the senatorial district forward.”

Candidate of the APC, Senator Uba couldn’t be reached for comments. His mobile number was unavailable when our correspondent contacted him.