From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Okafor has condemned indiscriminate erection of structures in areas meant for recreation in Anambra State.

The lawmaker blamed such conversion of recreational facilities to residential buildings on ignorance of concerned persons or organisations to natural environment.

Speaking weekend during a tree planting exercise by General Site Solutions (GSS) Group in commemoration of World Environmental Day, themed, “Ecosystem Restoration”, the Speaker also expressed the need for periodic tree planting to check erosion menace in the state.

He said: “One of our major problems in the State is recreation. People don’t appreciate nature and environment. That’s why you see people building houses where recreation centers are supposed to be.

“The Obiano-led administration has invested hugely to fight erosion and flooding as well as creating agencies saddled with the responsibility of checking the menace.

“We need to keep sensitizing our people in planting trees and creating parks to preserve environment which is everyone’s business. Sustainability is all about preserving what we have, including periodic planting of trees.”

Appreciating the firm for keying into government ingenuity towards restoration of ecosystem, Okafor also commending the government for creating the enabling environment for the firm to embark on the venture.

Also speaking, Managing Director, Clear Drainage and Forest Preservation Agency, Mr. Chido Obidiegwu said the event was opportunity to reflect on residents’ actions and inactions towards the environment and its consequent repercussions.

He said: “Today offers us opportunity to reflect on our actions and inactions towards the environment and its consequent repercussions. The government saw in the future and that’s why governor Obiano in his wisdom established the state Clear Drainage and Forest Preservation Agency.

“GSS today is keying into the ingenuity of the state government towards the restoration of our ecosystem. With the support of ASWAMA and other agencies, the government has continued to ensure proper waste disposal by residents using the receptacles so it doesn’t cause erosion and flood.”

Obidiegwu commended the exemplary leadership of the describing him as role model for the youths who chose the path of legitimate means of architecture instead of Yahoo Yahoo business.

Earlier, Chairman, GSS group, Arch. Chukwudi Ezenwa said a contract worth N300m was awarded by his firm for the of construction of 2km access road, bridge and drainage from the major highway, as well as internal pathways and perimeter fence round the estate for security.

He added: “GSS since 2016 is built on integrity and standard to solve the four basic needs of shelter, security, food and clothing. Our security architecture is number one in the South East with a vision to provide affordable luxury and lifestyle with Dubai city model to the people of the state.

“We’ve awarded a N300m contract of 2km access road, bridge and drainage from the major highway, as well as internal pathways perimeter fence round the estate for security. We’ve commenced construction of 20units of semi detached duplex to kick of massive buildings in the state.

While praising his vice chairman, Benjamin Ezemma for his support and that of his member staff, Ezenwa pledged his commitment to massive tree planting and would commence on the sections mapped out for greening.

“This area before our entrance was entirely green and untapped, we took away the green to provide shelter for the people of the state and solve part of the huge challenge of housing deficiency.

“Today, we’re bringing the dream in an organised, semetric form to conform with road design and pedestrian walkways. All these will make the estate a perfect home and give meaning to existence to our esteemed clients and subscribers. Let’s nurture the nature so we can have a better future,” he added.