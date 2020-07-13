Governorship elections in Anambra State since the inception of the Fourth Republic have always been based on popularity of either the parties or the contestants involved. From the days of Chinwoke Mbadinuju,of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Chris Ngige’s truncated regime (PDP); then Peter Obi of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and, finally, Willie Obiano, also of APGA, the situation hasn’t changed.

The incumbent governor, Obiano, will have rounded off his eight years mandate in 2021. Therefore, Anambra indigenes will go to the polls to elect another governor.

As expected, a lot of big players are gearing up to contest but the eventual winner will emerge based on his or her popularity.

To ensure that only credible candidates, who are interested and willing to serve the people emerge in next year’s governorship election in the state, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, the media, lawyers, Project 20 Million and other major stakeholders have come together under the aegis of ANAMBRA SPEAKS.

The group recognises that though money plays a big role during the run-up to the election but, unlike in other states, it is not a decider on who will eventually win the election, as history has shown how moneybag candidates lost woefully because they were not popular with the people.

ANAMBRA SPEAKS intends to conduct an opinion poll, which will show the popularity or otherwise of all the governorship aspirants. The idea is to give Ndi-Anambra the opportunity to speak their minds on their preferred choice for governor in 2021.

The opinion poll shall be based on party affiliations, resources for the campaign, manifestoes of the parties and their candidates for the state, legal issues, academic qualifications, zonal structure as well as political capacity of the aspirants and parties.

Every Anambra adult above 18 years is entitled to participate in the opinion polls, which shall not be restricted to only persons resident in Anambra. Considering the wide network of people, who will be involved in reaching out to people in the hinterland and the extensive coverage, promoters of ANAMBRA SPEAKS have promised to ensure that the results of the poll would be credible enough.