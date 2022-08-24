From Kenneth Udeh, Umuahia

The traditional ruler of Abagana community in Njikoka local government area, HRH Igwe Mbamalu Okeke, has extended his gratitude to the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Uche Ekwunife, over the commencement of renovation works of Akpu Hall, a prominent village hall in the community.

Igwe Okeke appreciated the federal lawmaker during a visit of the Senator’s project team led by the Anambra Central Senatorial District’s Project Manager, Hon Ifeyinwa Chinwuko. The team was also accompanied by the National Auditor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sir Daniel Obi Okechukwu.

Speaking during the visit, Igwe Okeke described Senator Ekwunife as a politician who hearkens to the yearnings of the people, pointing out that the community is appreciative of her representation at the National Assembly.

The monarch while assuring the Senator of the community’s solidarity towards her political aspirations used the occasion to appreciate Ekwunife for the influential role she played towards the emergence of their indigene, Sir Daniel Okechukwu to become the National Auditor of her party.

On his part, the Chairman Akpu Village Union, Chief Christopher Ozuha (Akunwafor Abagana) lauded the Senator for extending her good works to the village. He noted that the federal lawmaker has attracted other impactful projects to the community and assured her of the support of the village as she seeks re-election.

Also lending his voice of appreciation, the Secretary of Akpu Abagana Stakeholders, Hon Chief Alex Uche Achusi described Senator Ekwunife as a consistent performer, noting that the lawmaker had from her time in the House of Representatives attracted projects to the community. He prayed that God Almighty would grant Ekwunife further political success and move her to the ‘realm of the unstoppable’.

Also present were the PDP local government chairman, Sir Magnus Obodoeze and other party executives in the LGA, a representative of the Akpu village youths, Ifeanyichukwu Okoye, amongst other villagers.

Among the projects recently attracted by Senator Ekwunife to the Abagana community include an upgrade of facilities at the Bioresources Development Centre Abagana, construction of a block of classrooms at Udoeke Primary School Abagana, construction of two standard three-bedroom bungalows for two less privileged indigenes of the Abagana community.